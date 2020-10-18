Chaos Ink is a web toy where you swish around your pointer on the surface of a virtual tub of hot liquid metal, watching the slow shiny ripples spread out and back again. Its by creative technologist Scott Darby, whose website showcases several similarly spectacular projects.
Chaos Ink: disturb a tank of virtual liquid metal
