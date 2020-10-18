Ed Benguiat, typographical legend (1927–2020)

Ed Benguiat's 600+ typefaces are so ubiquitous that you've probably read text set in them thousands of times. Highlights include Tiffany, Bookman, Panache, Edwardian Script, and of course Benguiat, best known to younger readers as the Stranger Things font. It took him a year and a half of hand-drawing to create his namesake font before computers.

Benguiat also hand-designed logotypes for The New York Times, Playboy, Sports Illustrated, the original Planet of the Apes film, Super Fly and countless others.

In addition to the profile above, Type Directors Club filmed a great 1-hour conversation with Ed in 2017. Thanks for making the written word look so beautiful, Ed!

Image: YouTube / Type Directors Club