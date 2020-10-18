If HP Lovecraft wrote the Monster Mash

I have a lot of questions about the "Monster Mash." Do the monsters call it that, or is that just what the mad scientist narrator calls it? Did the Crypt Kicker 5 ever exist before this, or is this like a reunion show or something? The song is clearly referring to a dance called "The Monster Mash," a la the "Hand Jive," but it's never explicit to what this dance is done.

Rather than seek the answers to any of these haunted ponderings, I decided to have a little fun and try to re-write the song in the voice of HP Lovecraft. It takes more of a Herbert West, Reanimator riff, since the lyrics as they were don't really leave any room for the dreaded apathy of tentacles, but I think I think I did a pretty decent job capturing the true maddening horror of the song.

And they convulsed! I watched in awestruck trepidation as the indescribable horrors cavorted in sickeningly synchronized Euclidean rhythms!

You can read the rest of it over on Medium:

HP Lovecraft's Monster Mash [Thom Dunn / Medium]

Image: uneekL4evr via CC 4.0