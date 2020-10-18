Learn how to build your own Shopify store with the help of this expert-led training

Shopify got started by a trio of Canadians back in 2004 when they got frustrated trying to sell snowboarding equipment online. More than 15 years later, Shopify is one of the biggest names in e-commerce, the engine behind nearly 1 million different digital storefronts that have generated nearly $1 billion in sales worldwide.

Shopify's power is enormous — as are the benefits for those who know how to leverage the platform to effectively reach customers and sell products. Even if you don't know exactly what industry you want to take by storm, the training in The Complete Shopify Boot Camp Bundle can get you pointed in the right direction, with insight into everything you need to know to start a Shopify store, grow it and find raging online sales success.

This collection brings together six courses featuring 30 hours of in-depth training that walks users through the entire Shopify process.

The learning gets started with the Shopify Design and Branding Masterclass, where users get the full 411 on how to professionally brand a site with a premium, agency-designed look and feel, differentiate that brand from competitors, create more buyers, understand payment, shipping, tax and cart settings and more.

Many digital retailers craft an identity by starting their own private label products — and the Shopify Store for Private Label Products explains that whole process, including all the steps for building these boutique label businesses from the ground up and even creating targeted paid ad campaigns and promotions to get those products right in front of the most potential customers.

That may prompt your next question — where exactly do I keep all this product inventory anyway? The answer is that if you follow the dropshipping model, you don't. The Complete Shopify Dropshipping Masterclass and Build and Launch Shopify Drop Shipping Stores on a Small Budget course explain how dropshipping works as you sell products without the hassle of ever buying, storing or shipping that product. Even with little to no sunk costs to get started, you'll discover how to find a reliable dropship supplier, how to launch your site and steps for scaling up your business as it grows.

Of course, to make money, you've got to find customers first. The Shopify Search Engine Optimization and Search Engine Optimization for Shopify courses make it happen, unlocking the SEO tricks that will land you at the top of lucrative Google search results and drive buyers to your products.

Each course in this package of Shopify goodness is a $199 value, so get in on this offer now to get the whole thing for about $5 per course, only $29.99.

Prices are subject to change.

