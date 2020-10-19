Two-headed shark caught off the coast of India

Nature found a way to make those terrified of sharks even more worried about the ocean. A shark with two heads (previously at BB). Two damn heads! Fortunately, the bi-noggined fish was a spadenose shark, which at its full mature size is just over two feet long. After taking the requisite pictures the Indian fisherman released it back to the Arabian Sea waters and into your nightmares. That's right, it is still out there, and most assuredly coming for you.

