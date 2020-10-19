Canadian goose enters home & fails to kill anyone

I'm just gonna go ahead and say it: Canadian Geese are assholes. Every single last one of them. They shit and they hiss. They're greasy when cooked and if you turn your back on one, there's a damned good chance it'll roll you and take your wallet. Despite their possessing these fundamental traits, Cai'lin Kroon, of Calgary Alberta, welcomed one into her home after noting that it had been injured.

From Global News:

"We sat side by side on my sidewalk for about 10 minutes before I decided to try to move. I thought he seemed to need help, and if I was going to get him help, I would need to contain him while I figured out who to call." Her husband was not thrilled about the decision and took their baby upstairs. She put their cats in a room.

According to Global News, while Kroon waited for Wildlife Rescue to whisk the goose off for rehabilitation (very likely saving her home and everyone from in it from meeting a tragic end), she fed the injured bird peas, gave it a drink of water, and read it one of her children's books: The Very Hungry Caterpillar—which Kron hoped could do double duty as a shield.

According to Kroon, The goose pecked at the caterpillar in the book, the whole damn time.

Image via Wikipedia Commons