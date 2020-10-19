Company president's note in employees' paychecks: if Biden wins, "permanent layoffs" may be coming

Florida man, George Daniels, president of Daniels Manufacturing Co. (DMC), inserted the following note in the pay stub envelopes of his 170 employees:

"If Trump and the Republicans win (the election), DMC will hopefully be able to continue operating, more or less as it has been operating lately."

"However, if Biden and the Democrats win, DMC could be forced to begin permanent layoffs beginning in late 2020 and/or early 2021."

A Trump banner flies from the flagpole at DMC which apparently makes tools and components for the aerospace industry. According to WESH-TV, some employees feel intimidated; at least one plans to quit. From WESH-TV:

[…] Campaign finance records reveals [Daniels'] contributions to "Trump Victory" alone, of more than $139,000. Daniels declined to be interviewed on camera, but said: "I have been doing this for years. I have an obligation to let workers know what could happen, based on the outcome of an election. They certainly should vote for the candidate they want."

(Thanks to our Florida bureau chief, Charles Pescovitz!)