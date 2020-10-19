Cute animation about sending 1990s online messages

IN_BOX is a sweet little story about two coworkers who send AIM style computer messages to each other, but the message itself is a physical form that moves between the two terminals.
Image: YouTube / Adult Swim
Image: YouTube / Adult Swim
Despite the retro style, Black Sheep Boy is a pretty deep story about childhood and happiness and loss. Director James Molle summarizes it: A young hatted boy's adventures through a strange world inhabited by anthropomorphic creatures. Searching for some happiness he does not know how to find, he engages into a philosophical and personal quest.… READ THE REST
Earth Crisis is an experimental short inspired by Brooklyn indie band Dirty Projectors. It's from the fourth of five EPs the band plans to release in 2020. The animation was directed by Isaiah Saxon. Earlier this year, they did a pandemic version of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert: Image: YouTube / Dirty Projectors READ THE REST
If you have ever used Source Filmmaker on Steam, you will appreciate how much time and skill it took CoreyLaddo to recreate "Once in a Lifetime" using the mysterious G-man character from Half-Life. It would also be fun to see a version where he had on an oversized suit! Image: YouTube / CoreyLaddo READ THE REST
