DIY transparent screen (cat not included)

Makers Evan and Katelyn have a fun new video where they create a transparent screen from a standard LCD monitor, then have some fun with it.
The Supervisor (aka their cat) becomes the first demonstration.
Image: YouTube / EvanAndKatelyn
Maker John Malecki built a two-legged chair sturdy enough to hold his nearly 300-pound full weight. He was inspired by the blue chair at this end of this optical illusion furniture clip, although that chair uses a different stabilizing method. Image: YouTube / John Malecki READ THE REST
These nifty gizmos use a set of gears to uncoil and recoil. Alex Fox shows how to make one with wood. They can also be 3D printed. Below is the inspiration. Oskar's video mentions the Thinkfun Tail Spin, but that model is currently unavailable on many outlets following a lot of poor reviews. Image: YouTube… READ THE REST
Mere humans can never harness the sea, but the Hacksmith had fun making Aquaman's trident with a few tweaks. While his generates impressive 800 psi water pressure, its capacity is limited, and the gold required would have cost over 2.2 million dollars. Next best thing, though. We need an Aquaman powerwasher attachment to make those… READ THE REST
