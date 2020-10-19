Go glamping in a Conestoga wagon near Yosemite

Whoa, check this out. An RV resort near Yosemite (22 miles from its western gate) has Conestoga wagons you can glamp in! Each one offers real beds, air conditioning and heat, plus a refrigerator, microwave, coffee pot, and a way to charge your devices.

SFGate:

Yosemite Pines Resort and RV Park in Groveland, the former Gold Rush town that serves as a gateway to Yosemite, offers updated Conestoga wagons for campers who want a unique stay with a dash of nostalgia, ABC10 reports.

It makes sense for an RV resort to offer the covered wagons as an option — the covered wagons were the original RVs for pioneer families that sought new lives during westward expansion.