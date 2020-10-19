Hum that song stuck in your head and Google will identify it

You no longer have to rely on piece of recorded music to figure out the name of a song. Now you can hum, whistle, or sing a melody and a new Google feature will name that tune.

CNET reports that the tech behind it isn't new, "The technology to match tones to a database of identified songs through singing, humming and whistling — instead of from lyrics alone — has existed for more than a decade, and was a staple in the music app SoundHound as far back as 2009."

No explanation on why it's taken so long to be available. (Jerks!)

I sang a little "Do you know the way to San Jose" into my phone and Google picked up on it right away. Try it for yourself:

On your mobile device, open the latest version of the Google app or find your Google Search widget, tap the mic icon and say "what's this song?" or click the "Search a song" button. Then start humming for 10-15 seconds. On Google Assistant, it's just as simple. Say "Hey Google, what's this song?" and then hum the tune. This feature is currently available in English on iOS, and in more than 20 languages on Android. And we hope to expand this to more languages in the future. After you're finished humming, our machine learning algorithm helps identify potential song matches. And don't worry, you don't need perfect pitch to use this feature. We'll show you the most likely options based on the tune. Then you can select the best match and explore information on the song and artist, view any accompanying music videos or listen to the song on your favorite music app, find the lyrics, read analysis and even check out other recordings of the song when available.

screengrabs via Google