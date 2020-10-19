Incredible video: paragliding with a vulture to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams"

All that's missing is the cran-raspberry juice.
(Thanks, UPSO!)
@mickfleetwood @420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different. #Dreams #CranberryDreams #FleetwoodMac ♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac Last week, "stoned dad" Nathan Apodaca went viral on TikTok for swigging Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice while riding a longboard. The now-viral video (viewed over 22M times) he made was set to Fleetwood Mac's… READ THE REST
While people talk a lot about what they see in their dreams, and the visual language of dreams is well-studied by psychologists, what we hear when dreaming is rarely discussed or scientifically explored. Recently though, researchers at Norway's Vestre Viken Hospital Trust and the University of Bergen conducted a small study to quantify the auditory… READ THE REST
Jenna Evans had a dream that she and her fiancé were on a train when bad guys appeared. To protect her new 2.4 carat engagement ring, she swallowed it. In the dream. And in reality. "I popped that sucker off, put it in my mouth and swallowed it with a glass of water," she wrote… READ THE REST
