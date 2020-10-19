Japanese researchers study impact of dry air on dispersion of COVID-19 particles

Reuters:
A Japanese supercomputer shows how humidity can have a large effect on the dispersion of virus particles, pointing to heightened coronavirus contagion risks in dry, indoor conditions during the winter months.
Image: YouTube
