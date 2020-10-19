Jeff Bridges says he has lymphoma, prognosis is good

Actor Jeff Bridges on Monday announced that he has been diagnosed with a form of cancer called lymphoma, and says his prognosis is good.

He began his tweet with a nod to "The Big Lebowski" —

"As the Dude would say… New sh– has come to light."

"I have been diagnosed with lymphoma," he continued.

"Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

In the same thread, Bridges then thanked fans and urged everyone to vote in the November 3rd presidential election, with a link to Vote.org.

"I'm profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes," Bridges wrote.

"And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together."