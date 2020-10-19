Making foam beer stein-style cup and can insulators

Got a virtual Halloween party coming up? Drink your adult beverage of choice out of a foam beer stein cozy (for either a can or a Solo cup).



I love a project like this that's pretty easy to do and you end up with something that looks a lot more time-consuming than it actually was. All you basically need is some EVA foam, glue, and a Dremel tool. Steve at SKS Props includes PDF templates of the stein patterns.



On Steve's Instagram page, he made one with the handle off to use as a paintbrush holder. You can see what the cozies look like when painted.

Image: YouTube and Instagram