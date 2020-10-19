Man urinates on other passenger on red-eye flight

When you're a pastor from North Carolina taking a late night flight leaving Las Vegas, consider urinating in the airplane bathroom and not on your fellow passenger while she sleeps. Alicia Beverly of Detroit woke up to a warm liquid splashing on her leg.

"I jump up and I seen his private area out and I screamed and that woke everybody up," she told Fox 2 Detroit. "By that time I actually looked at him and I see him shake himself off and I'm like this man just peed on me! I looked and there was a puddle of pee in the seats!"

The pastor's camp claimed he had an adverse reaction to a sleep aid, but he was taken into custody and charges are pending.