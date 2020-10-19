The Biden/Harris team is going after those Gen Z votes with a visitable campaign headquarters, in the form of an Animal Crossing: New Horizons island (you might remember they also offer in-game digital yard signs). I'm not Gen Z but I play the game and was curious to what I was going to find on Biden's island. So, I played tourist by using its Dream Code DA-7286-5710-7478. Well, I'm glad I did. The attention to details is impressive. There are poll booths, a White House, merch, and, well, let me show you. Selfie opps were a-plenty:
No malarkey: I visited Biden HQ in Animal Crossing and it went like this
