Robert Redford's son James dies from liver cancer at 58

James Redford, a filmmaker, activist and son of actor Robert Redford, has died of liver cancer. James Redford was 58, and was first diagnosed with liver diseas 30 years ago, reports the Associated Press — excerpt:
Robert Redford's publicist, Cindi Berger, said in a statement Monday that the 84-year-old father is mourning with his family during this "difficult time." His wife, Kyle, confirmed in an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune that her husband died Friday from bile-duct cancer in his liver.
Kyle said her husband's liver disease returned two years ago and the cancer was discovered in November last year while he waited on a liver transplant.
More at the Associated Press.
"We're heartbroken," his wife Kyle Redford wrote about her husband, who was known as Jamie. "He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed. As his wife of 32 (years), I'm most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don't know what we would've done (without) them over the past 2 (years)."
