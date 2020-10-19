Two stolen lizards rescued from reptile store are 'A-OK,' 2 humans charged with robbery

These undated photos provided by the Long Beach, California Police Department show unique Australian monitor lizards stolen from a reptile shop in November 2019. Today, LBPD announced two arrests in the case and the return of the lizards, which can grow over 6 feet (1.83 meters) long. Together, the two stolen critters were valued at $75,000.

"As far as I know, the lizards were A-OK," said a spokesperson for LBPD. "We lucked out there."

Excerpt from AP:

Three people entered the store, broke into the cages holding the lizards and escaped to a waiting car, authorities said. Police tracked the lizards to a Panorama City house Sept. 23. Jose Luis Macias Jr., 30, and Kassandra Marie Duenas, 27, who were in the house at the time, were arrested and charged with second-degree robbery. Both men were released on $50,000 bail, police said. Animal control handlers were called to recover the lizards before being returned to their owner, Long Beach Police Department spokesman Brandon Fahey said. The suspects "seem to be knowledgeable about lizards and lizard value and lizard selling," Fahey said.

