Skeptics will claim that the person who shot this video erased the flying saucer whenever the special piece of UFO-detecting glass was held in front of the camera, but it's probably the same kind of glass that can reveal OBEY billboards and translate reformed Egyptian into English.
UFO visible only through shard of glass
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- UFOs
Fox News passed on Hunter Biden story
Rudy Giuliani says he offered the New York Post his "Hunter Biden's Laptop" story because he knew it would run it without looking into it. What he didn't say is that he already knew who wouldn't run it: Fox News. Mediaite, in an exclusive: But according to two sources familiar with the matter, the lack… READ THE REST
Unreleased Joni Mitchell song from 1967
Our pal Steve Silberman posted this on Facebook. It is apparently a previously unheard Joni Mitchell recording from 1967. Image: YouTube READ THE REST
Miley Cyrus covers The Cure and The Cranberries
As part of the Save Our Stages Fest benefiting independent music venues shuttered during the pandemic, Miley Cyrus took the stage at Hollywood's legendary Whisky a Go Go on Saturday night, tearing through The Cure's "Boys Don't Cry" (1980) and The Cranberries' "Zombie" (1994) before finishing up with her own single "Midnight Sky." READ THE REST
If you want your boost your memory, try this course
Your brain is a wondrous creation. Even when you're destroying it with Cheetos and hour after hour of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, it's still the most powerful computer you will ever own. According to Northwestern University psychology professor Paul Reber, each human brain has the capacity to store up to 2.5 petabytes of data.… READ THE REST
This 3-piece extra large cast iron cookware set is on sale for just $70
If you're anything like millions of Americans, staying at home these past several months has been followed by a steadily increased diet of cooking shows. It's really not hard to understand why. If you can't go out to restaurants the same way right now, why not bring those delicious meals to you? The next logical… READ THE REST
Learn to play guitar, piano, and drums with this monster music training package
Unless you're an essential worker, there's a good chance your work from home, stay at home lifestyle will be continuing, at least through the winter months. That's more than a little depressing, but it doesn't have to mean you've just given up. Instead of just surfing the web or watching TV, maybe you can even… READ THE REST