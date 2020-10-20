1970s Japanese pop hit "Southpaw" redone with recorders and animation

The Kuricorder Quartet redid the 1978 Pink Lady hit Southpaw in their own inimitable style, adding a delightfully weird animated dance sequence.

If you're not familiar with the original, here you go:

If you are of a certain age, you may even recall that Pink Lady had a variety show on NBC with Jeff Altman, called Pink Lady & Jeff. If not, enjoy:

If you are a fan of weird TV, you may even recall that it was created by Sid and Marty Krofft, who have the hilarious origin story:

Image: YouTube / kuricorderquartet