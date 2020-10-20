Couple filmed "invading home" to challenge man staying there

This footage shows a woman and her husband arguing with a man over his being in an "empty" house next to their own. The man, according to the video upload, is renting the house through AirBNB. But the woman and her husband think they know better, and try to justify why they barged in to challenge him.

AirBNBer: Why did you just open the door like that?

Woman: Because I live next door.

AirBNBer: Because you saw black people?

Man: Because we saw young people.

…

AirBNBer You afraid when you see a black man?

Woman: Just stop it with the "black man", okay, just stop it.

…

Man: We see people going in and out, we know nobody lives here yet.

Woman: I know the owner of this house.

AirBNBer You see people going in and out, yet nobody lives here yet.

Woman: I know the owner.

AirBNBer Okay, and what did the owner tell you about what was going on with the house?

Woman: He didn't tell me anything.