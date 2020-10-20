Die Hard star Bruce Willis reprises role to push DieHard batteries

Yippee ki yay, Bruce Willis is pushing batteries. DieHard ones, of course.
Advance Auto Parts has tapped Bruce Willis to recharge DieHard, the 53-year-old car battery brand it acquired from Sears last year. In an ad that broke today, the actor reprises his role as detective John McClane from "Die Hard," the action film franchise that began in 1988.
A new chapter in the DieHard story begins. Watch as John McClane faces off against old foes and crosses paths with old friends. From fighting his way to Advance Auto Parts to racing against the clock to install his new DieHard Battery – McClane will stop at nothing, to start his car again.
screengrab via Advance Auto Parts/YouTube