Dunkin Donuts releases new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut, and actual humans are eating it

"Nuggets are on notice," Dunkin Donuts declares in a press release, while also urging sandwiches and tacos to heed their warning. The Massachusetts-based donut and coffee company is celebrating Halloween with a new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut.

A deliciously daring donut that delivers the heat with every bite, the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut is a classic yeast donut ring, topped with a strawberry flavored icing that features a bold blend of cayenne and ghost pepper, and finished with red sanding sugar for a sizzling look. The Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut will be on the menu for only a few hot minutes, available beginning today for a limited time at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide until December.

Nick O'Malley at MassLive describes the strange breakfast pastry as "a two-faced, strawberry-frosted pastry imp that will stab your tongue in the back with a pitchfork made of cayenne pepper."

There's a nice plume of strawberry flavor from the frosting that blends with a pleasant bit of sweet crunch from the sugar crystals up top. It all pairs well with a light, tingling sensation that buoys the sweetness. […] To put it on a scale, the Ghost Pepper Donut is spicer than a Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich. But it's not quite as hot as eating an actual ghost pepper. It's along the lines of those packets of hot mustard that comes with Chinese food.

Curiously, this is not the most head-shakingly Boston thing to happen in the last week:

Boston will never not Boston as hard as it can and I love it so much. pic.twitter.com/p5qN8HH4pe — Josh Gee (@jgee) October 19, 2020

