McDonald's offers "brass knuckles" in edgy collab

The J Balvin** x McDonald's collaboration leads with a surprising product – what are essentially a set of brass knuckles adorned with the golden arches. They call this product the Arches Double Ring ($30), but may I suggest "McKnucks" as a better name?

So, I didn't know who J Balvin was. I've since learned that he's a Columbian singer with nearly 45M followers on Instagram. The value meal they named after him includes a no-pickle Big Mac, medium fries and an Oreo McFlurry (good luck getting it though).

There's also this:

image via J Balvin/McDonald's

Thanks, Andy!