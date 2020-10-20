Scared actor pretends he likes riding on rollercoasters to shoot an ad

This poor guy is really dedicated to his craft. He agreed to be in a commercial that requires riding a rollercoaster, even though he's clearly terrified of them. Here's a video of the ad's first take. You'll see him try to keep it together. "Try." At the beginning he musters up some cheering but that suddenly, and quite visibly, turns to dread. It doesn't get better from there.



Keep scrolling to see the commercial in its final form.

Here's the ad, for Esurance, as it aired:

He doesn't want to go again.

(Geekologie, Reddit)

screengrab via Flavorful_Chunt/YouTube