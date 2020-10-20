The X-MEN theme song + "Waiting Room" by Fugazi

I woke up way too early on Sunday morning to the screaming sounds of a 4-month old, and as soon as I had my first sip of coffee, it was there: the infamously badass theme song from the 90s X-Men cartoon, mashed up with "Waiting Room" by Fugazi.

Yeah I don't know either. But it popped in my mind. So I waited until the kid was down for a nap. And then I recorded it, as quickly and quietly as I could.

Inspiration truly is a mystery, but, well, here it is. Not my best one-take performances, but you get the idea.