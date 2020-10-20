This broadbeam LED headlamp, which uses a strip of 20 LEDs, is on sale for a low price on Amazon right now. It's my first choice for doing any kind of work in dark places. It lights a wide area and is very bright. It's lightweight, too. It uses 3 AAA batteries and has an easy on-off touch sensor switch.
Good deal on this broadbeam LED headlamp that illuminates a wide area around you
