Good deal on this broadbeam LED headlamp that illuminates a wide area around you

Mark Frauenfelder

This broadbeam LED headlamp, which uses a strip of 20 LEDs, is on sale for a low price on Amazon right now. It's my first choice for doing any kind of work in dark places. It lights a wide area and is very bright. It's lightweight, too. It uses 3 AAA batteries and has an easy on-off touch sensor switch.