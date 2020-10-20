Trump: 'Nobody wants me'

First honest thing Donald Trump has said at a campaign rally all month: "Nobody wants me."

Impeached U.S. President Donald Trump, October 20, 2020: "China doesn't want me. Iran doesn't want me. Nobody wants me."

"Nobody wants me" — Trump is apparently feeling insecure tonight. Must've been that whoopin' from Lesley Stahl. pic.twitter.com/wZl5RZMeAu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2020

