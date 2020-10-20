Trump: 'Nobody wants me'

First honest thing Donald Trump has said at a campaign rally all month: "Nobody wants me."
Impeached U.S. President Donald Trump, October 20, 2020: "China doesn't want me. Iran doesn't want me. Nobody wants me."
First honest thing Donald Trump has said at a campaign rally all month: "Nobody wants me."
Impeached U.S. President Donald Trump, October 20, 2020: "China doesn't want me. Iran doesn't want me. Nobody wants me."
At Thursday night's final presidential debate, the candidate who does not have the floor will be muted while the other candidate delivers his two minute opening answer at the top of each 15-minute segment. From CNN: "I'll participate. I just think it's very unfair," Trump said when asked by reporters about the change on Monday[..]… READ THE REST
Michael Steele used to be the chairman of the Republican National Committee. As a black man, his role at the top seemed to herald a new age for the GOP, rising to the challenge of a black president by discarding its own history of racial prejudice and enmity. But it didn't last long: he was… READ THE REST
Jeffrey Toobin, the famous author and journalist currently with The New Yorker, was suspended today after exposing his penis during a Zoom meeting with colleagues. The circumstances are unclear. Toobin told Motherboard that he thought he had muted the camera—"I believed I was not visible on Zoom"—but he also directed an apology to his wife… READ THE REST
With the announcement of the iPhone 12 just a few days ago, everybody is assessing their smartphone needs and making the big decision about upgrading. While the smartphone may be at the heart of these latest tech questions, it's probably also a good time to give your entire Apple device collection a once over and… READ THE REST
It's no newsflash to say the world is full of entertainment options. Heck, just restricting yourself to the digital universe, there are hundreds, even thousands of ways to learn new skills, improve your life, and yes, just relax and veg out on videos whenever you like. But with that many options for entertaining yourself, where… READ THE REST
If you're anything like millions of Americans, staying at home these past several months has been followed by a steadily increased diet of cooking shows. It's really not hard to understand why. If you can't go out to restaurants the same way right now, why not bring those delicious meals to you? The next logical… READ THE REST