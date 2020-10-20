Ultra minimalist Microsoft Office replacement

Here's your word processor:
data:text/html,<html contenteditable>
Copy and paste it into your URL bar. Use Ctrl+B for bold and Ctrl+I for italic.
Powerpoint and Excel replacements are slightly more complicated, requiring up to 20 lines of code.
