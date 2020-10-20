Ultra minimalist Microsoft Office replacement

Mark Frauenfelder
(Image: Pelle Wessman , CC BY-SA 2.0, modified)

Here's your word processor:

data:text/html,<html contenteditable>

Copy and paste it into your URL bar. Use  Ctrl+B for bold and Ctrl+I for italic.

Powerpoint and Excel replacements are slightly more complicated, requiring up to 20 lines of code.