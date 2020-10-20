What legal prescription cocaine might look like

As part of a campaign to decriminalize drugs and deny criminals the profits of selling them, a UK-based charity produced a mockup of what legal coke might look like. The rendering is by Halo Media.

Transform's campaign for legalising the three drugs is backed by the former president of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos. He has publicly stated that only through legalisation can the resources of mafia organisations be taken away.

The book [PDF, free of charge] proposes that a specialist regulatory agency, overseen by the government, could license production of the drugs.

Only a single adult use dosage of the drugs would be available in unbranded pharma-style plain packaging with highly visible health warnings and risk information. The new regulatory agency would determine prices and there would be a ban on advertising the drugs.