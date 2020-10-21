While kayaking in the waters off Northern Norway, Kari Schibevaag had a close encounter with several humpback whales. Berthold Hinrichs, who captured the footage, told Storyful the "whales were playing around after a good meal herring…then they are open to make contact to other creatures..in a kayak." [VIDEO]
Amazed kayaker encounters several humpback whales
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Nature
- ocean
- whales
- wow
Fascinating time-lapse security cam footage of a spider spinning a web
There are many time-lapse security cam clips around of spiders building webs but this one is particularly striking to me because of the angle, lighting, and sound. It feels like an avant-garde art film from the 1960s or an industrial band's music video from the 1980s. (via DIGG) READ THE REST
Eagles of Europe's alpine lakes are absolute units
Europe's alpine lakes are often very clear, very cold, and very deep. Many weird and wonderful creatures have evolved to bear the conditions, including very scary eagles, and lots of weird fish and amphibians. Originally titled Kühle Schönheiten: Alpenseen [Cool Places: Alpine Lakes] by Sigurd Tesche. Image: YouTube / Free High-Quality Documentaries READ THE REST
Watch this vicious single-celled predator hunt and devour another single-celled organism
From the wonderful, weird "pond scum" Instagram account of Jam's Germs: Lacrymaria olor is a beautifully named single-celled organism, its name means "tears of a swan". So poetic, and if my fiancée agrees I wanna name my daughter, Jane Lacrymaria. Jane after, of course, Jane Goodall and Lacrymaria after this delicate huntress. 😂 I am… READ THE REST
Get access to Streaming Services, a VPN Service, Fitness Classes, Playstation Plus, and More For 80% Off
It's no newsflash to say the world is full of entertainment options. Heck, just restricting yourself to the digital universe, there are hundreds, even thousands of ways to learn new skills, improve your life, and yes, just relax and veg out on videos whenever you like. But with that many options for entertaining yourself, where… READ THE REST
This 3-piece extra large cast iron cookware set is on sale for just $70
If you're anything like millions of Americans, staying at home these past several months has been followed by a steadily increased diet of cooking shows. It's really not hard to understand why. If you can't go out to restaurants the same way right now, why not bring those delicious meals to you? The next logical… READ THE REST
This coder bootcamp can get you up to speed on 6 key programming skills in 60 minutes each
Training packages are available everywhere. And since everyone wants to know how to code, there are literally hundreds of different courses, lectures, and training sessions that can help teach you the building blocks of this foundational ability. However, most of us aren't very patient. We want the facts we need to know, we want them… READ THE REST