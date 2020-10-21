Amazed kayaker encounters several humpback whales

Xeni Jardin

While kayaking in the waters off Northern Norway, Kari Schibevaag had a close encounter with several humpback whales. Berthold Hinrichs, who captured the footage, told Storyful the "whales were playing around after a good meal herring…then they are open to make contact to other creatures..in a kayak." [VIDEO]