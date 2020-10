In 1967, Jim Thompson left his silk business in Thailand for a Malaysian holiday with three friends. On the last day, he disappeared from the cottage in which they were staying. In this week's episode of the Futility Closet podcast we'll review the many theories behind Thompson's disappearance, which has never been explained.

We'll also borrow John Barrymore's corpse and puzzle over a teddy bear's significance.

