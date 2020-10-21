This 8¼" x 6" spiral bound notebook costs $3.50. It has light green paper and 30 college-spaced rules per page. I like the smaller-than-usual size because it takes up less room on my desk and in my backpack.
Nice smallish notebook with light green paper
