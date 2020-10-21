Photoshop Neural Filters tweak facial expressions, lighting, age

Photoshop's latest update adds "Neural" filters powered by Adobe's cloud AI, allowing the user to change a portrait's facial expressions, lighting conditions, hair thickness, and even the angle of their head.

James Vincent at The Verge:

These filters include a number of simple overlays and effects but also tools that allow for deeper edits, particularly to portraits. With neural filters, Photoshop can adjust a subject's age and facial expression, amplifying or reducing feelings like "joy," "surprise," or "anger" with simple sliders. You can remove someone's glasses or smooth out their spots. One of the weirder filters even lets you transfer makeup from one person to another. And it's all done in just a few clicks, with the output easily tweaked or reversed entirely.

I gave it a whirl! Welcome to the nightmare world of Photoshop 2021. Here we have the "Happy" and "Angry" filters applied to my impassive passport photo.

Next we have the president 1) Surprised, and 2) Happy with Thicker Hair, courtesy of Adobe's neural net.

Here is Joe Biden, made even happier with a click. The AI gave him a few dozen extra teeth, too!

Critics say AIs don't understand their own decisions, but I feel like this one understands Trump advisor Stephen Miller in a way humans never will.

At the top of the post, United States Attorney General Bill Barr is enhanced with surprise, anger and happiness at the same time. I'm not sure it works out that well for him.

Still, it's always nice to see FLOTUS happy.