This 15-inch touchscreen monitor can go with you anywhere and attach to nearly every device

We spend most of our days staring at screens. Either a laptop, or a phone, or a tablet. But while we spend so much time reading or working or watching all the varied screens in our life, it's strange how often they just aren't enough. They aren't clear enough, they aren't big enough, they aren't versatile enough to do all the jobs we'd like them to do.

The Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor can help right that imbalance, a virtually plug-and-play extra screen that's got adaptability coming out of its digital ears.

Sporting a 15.6-inch screen, the Desklab has a 50 percent larger screen than the standard iPad while actually weighing 15 percent less at only 1.3 lbs.

Of course, being a larger screen isn't enough if it doesn't have the quality to back it up. The Desklab can, with a brilliant 1080p HD display capable of delivering 4K quality visuals with stunning clarity and color.

The picture is beautiful, but the Desklab's touchscreen and kitchen-sink connectivity are what truly make it next-level equipment for anyone on the go.

The Desklab connects to virtually anything, housing two USB-C ports, HDMI, Micro USB and even 3.5mm AUX compatibility so they can sync with your favorite device, no matter what form that takes.

In tandem with a laptop, the Desklab offers a full-service second screen, allowing users to optimize their work and boost productivity. And if your current laptop doesn't work as a touchscreen, then the Desklab might soon become your primary computer interface screen. For professionals like programmers, data analysts or artists like photographers or designers, the Desklab presents the large-scale vision they need to get their work done right, no matter where they are.

You can also attach the Desklab to your smartphone, instantly broadening your visual field and offering the room to maneuver that that tiny phone screen just can't match. Or gamers can sync it up to their Xbox, Playstation or Nintendo Switch to enjoy awesome 4K quality gameplay with stereo sound. The Desklab even sports a 10 millisecond response time, so there's no lag or disruption to take users out of their game.

Right now, you can save almost 10 percent off the price of the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor, cutting the price on this jack-of-all-trade screen down to only $249.

