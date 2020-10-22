A desperate Lindsey Graham pleads for donations: "Help me, please."

Carla Sinclair

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah reveals just how desperate Lindsey Graham has become (starting :33) as Graham's poll numbers show him potentially trailing behind Democrat Jaime Harrison in a new Morning Consult poll. There's no subtlety as Graham admits he's being "out-raised 3-1, outspent 4-1" and begs for a few bucks from each of his Fox viewers. "Help me," he pleads. "You need to have my back, please."