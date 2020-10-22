The Daily Show's Trevor Noah reveals just how desperate Lindsey Graham has become (starting :33) as Graham's poll numbers show him potentially trailing behind Democrat Jaime Harrison in a new Morning Consult poll. There's no subtlety as Graham admits he's being "out-raised 3-1, outspent 4-1" and begs for a few bucks from each of his Fox viewers. "Help me," he pleads. "You need to have my back, please."
A desperate Lindsey Graham pleads for donations: "Help me, please."
- SHARE
- TWEET
- 4 COMMENTS
- poetic comeuppance
This 15-inch touchscreen monitor can go with you anywhere and attach to nearly every device
We spend most of our days staring at screens. Either a laptop, or a phone, or a tablet. But while we spend so much time reading or working or watching all the varied screens in our life, it's strange how often they just aren't enough. They aren't clear enough, they aren't big enough, they aren't… READ THE REST
This unflavored tincture might be the simplest, most effective means of using CBD you'll find
One of the biggest concerns for both new and experienced CBD users is determining exactly how much of a cannabis-infused product to take to receive just the right dosage. Unlike those trying to guesstimate just how much active CBD is in a pot brownie or even what comes from smoking or vaping, tinctures are about… READ THE REST
The KODAK PrintaCase Printer is a fun way to make your iPhone as unique as you
Mid October is too early for us to start in on holiday shopping suggestions. Oh, you'll get 'em all soon enough, trust us…but with more than two months before Santa rolls into town, we're not gonna hard sell you about the holidays. However…if your shopping list may eventually include an artsy teen who's obsessed with… READ THE REST