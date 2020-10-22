Armed men outside St. Petersburg polling place said Trump campaign hired them

Men "dressed as armed security guards" who lurked outside a polling place in St. Peterburg, Florida, were not hired or directed by the Trump campaign, according to a spokesperson for it.



WLFA 8 news reports that the men claimed otherwise when deputies spoked to them.





"The Sheriff [Bob Gualtieri] told me the persons that were dressed in these security uniforms had indicated to sheriff's deputies that they belonged to a licensed security company and they indicated—and this has not been confirmed yet—that they were hired by the Trump campaign," said Marcus in a video interview with 8 On Your Side's Chip Osowski Wednesday night.

ABC Action news posted a video report, but no footage of the men.

Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus, a Republican, sounds angry: "The sheriff and I take this very seriously. Voter intimidation, deterring voters from voting, impeding a voter's ability to cast a ballot in this election is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in any way shape, or form."



Whether they're hired by the Trump campaign or just LARP Team Six strikes me as secondary to the fact that the voter intimidation is occurring.

