Epstein "madam" Ghislaine Maxwell denies everything in unsealed deposition

Ghislaine Maxwell fought long and hard to keep her 2016 deposition sealed, with her lawyers claiming it would violate her right against self-incrimination and make it impossible for her to receive a fair trial. But a judge ruled that the transcript be made public, and it was finally issued this morning. Reporters are scrambling to cover the nearly 500-page document.

Early analysis suggests that she simply denies all knowledge of any abuse committed by her former boss and boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial on new charges.

However, it also shows that she made claims in the deposition that seem unlikely to be true, such as having never visited the private island where Epstein committed many of his offenses.