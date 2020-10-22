Florida cat gifts its owner with a two-headed snake

Palm Harbor, Florida resident Kay Rogers says her cat kindly gifted her with a rare two-headed southern black racer snake. The cat performed a good deed as, according to the Florida Wildlife Center, "two-headed snakes are unlikely to survive in the wild as the two brains make different decisions that inhibit the ability to feed or escape from predators." From WFTS Tampa Bay:

Kay Rogers said her cat brought the snake into the home through the doggy door. The cat placed the snake on the carpet.

"She brings us presents all the time. This day, my daughter sent me a message. 'Mom, she brought in a snake and it has two heads,'" said Rogers. "I think this tops it, but she's an adventurous cat for sure." […]

The snake is currently being cared for and monitored by FWC staff.

"He was really an easy pet. I really just wanted to kind of see him thrive and have people that would take care of him and give him the best chance. I know, well my daughter's research shows they don't live well in the wild at all. I know captivity was the best hope for him," said Rogers.