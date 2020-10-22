Same-sex civil unions supported by Pope Francis

Kevin Reome

In the upcoming documentary, "Francesco", Pope Francis breaks from traditional Catholic Church doctrine and speaks about his belief in legal unions between same-sex partners.

Washington Post:

"What we have to create is a civil union law," he said.

Francis has long expressed an interest in outreach to the church's LGBT followers, but his remarks have often stressed general understanding and welcoming — rather than substantive policies.

Priests in some parts of the world bless same-sex marriage, but that stance — and Francis's new remarks — are a departure from official church teaching.