This field-tested light brings big illumination to your work site — along with a few surprises

Fix-it projects don't always fit to your schedule. In fact, it often feels like projects or even emergencies that require your attention often come at the worst possible moments. That's why it feels like every time there's a leaky pipe or a problem underneath a vehicle or a wild animal stuck underneath your house, it happens at night when you can't see a darn thing.

The Quirky PowerShell Folding Work Light is built to be a completely portable light source that you can use in a variety of situations, all without the usual hassles of lighting like fragile bulbs or weak sources or how you plug in your other tools when the light is taking up the outlet or dominating your extension cord.

Crafted in a clamshell design, this foot-long unit is protected in a hard plastic cover that's built to survive some real-world knocks. But when you flip the PowerShell open and plug it in via the built-in 8-foot power cord, this little helper springs to life, boasting a six-light LED array that showers your scene in an 800 lumens blast of white light.

The lights are all positioned as part of an angled stand, so you can adjust the light direction any way you need to get your beams focused on just the right spot. The PowerShell is even weatherproof, so if you're working outdoors, even a splash of the elements won't be enough to derail your work.

But as much as you may come to rely on the flamethrowing power of this comparatively tiny light source, you may ultimately most appreciate it for delivering power right to your work spot. The PowerShell comes with an integrated power strip featuring three AC outlets, allowing you to plug in some of your other tools right in the location you need it most without draping extension cords everywhere.

The Quirky PowerShell Folding Work Light retails for $59, but right now, it's available at almost 60 percent off the regular price, just $24.99.

