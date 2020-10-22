This unflavored tincture might be the simplest, most effective means of using CBD you'll find

One of the biggest concerns for both new and experienced CBD users is determining exactly how much of a cannabis-infused product to take to receive just the right dosage.

Unlike those trying to guesstimate just how much active CBD is in a pot brownie or even what comes from smoking or vaping, tinctures are about as precise as possible. In their bottles with carefully measured droppers, you can know exact measurements of active CBD you're taking to relieve chronic pain and inflammation, regulate blood pressure, soothe anxiety, treat sleep disorders, and more.

This unflavored tincture by Allo is one of the cleanest, most regulated ways to get all the benefits of 600 mgs of CBD use quickly and easily.

Each 20mg dose of this high-quality tincture contains coconut, natural and artificial flavors, as well as lab-testing premium cannabidiol into a mixture that ironically leaves no discernable taste when combined.

As a neutral agent, you can apply a drop or two to virtually any meal, from your morning eggs to your dinner casserole or after-dinner drink to enjoy the full benefits of the active CBD ingredients.

Or you can apply the tincture sublingually with a drop directly under the tongue and holding for 15 seconds as the cannabinoids are absorbed directly into the bloodstream.

The tincture includes the highest quality pure hemp extract with zero THC, so there's never any psychotropic effect, only the calming effects on muscle pain, anxiety and more.

Rather than mess with food dosages or smoking or carrying smelly buds around, this tincture is the most effective and most subtle means of regular CBD usage around.

You've got to be 18 years old or older to purchase, but right now, you can get a 1 fluid oz. bottle (30ml) of Allo Unflavored Tincture at almost 30 percent off the regular price, just $31.99.

Prices are subject to change.

