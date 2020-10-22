Tim Burton "looking to develop" The Addams Family as a present-day, live-action series

How dark and dreadful. I love it.

Deadline:



In what would mark his first major live-action TV series, Tim Burton is setting his sights on The Addams Family, looking to develop a new series focused on the famous clan. Sources tell Deadline that Burton is negotiating to executive produce and possibly direct all episodes of this new take on the franchise. Smallville developers/executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar will be head writers on the show and serve as showrunners as well as exec producers along with Burton…



While not confirmed, sources say the new live-action series would be set in present times and be from the perspective of Wednesday Addams and what the world would look like to her in 2020.