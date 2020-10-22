Trump and Biden face off for final Presidential Debate

Donald Trump and Joe Biden faced off tonight for the final presidential debate.

President Trump began his remarks by saying that the coronavirus spikes will soon be gone. "I was in the hospital, I got it, I got better… I got better very fast… and now they say I'm immune."

U.S. professional golfer John Daly and musician Kid Rock are seen after being told to wear a face mask ahead of the final presidential debate at Belmont University.



(Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/3AbNC74NKa — Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) October 23, 2020

"It's going away," Trump said. "We're rounding the corner, it's going away"

Joe Biden: "220,000 Americans dead. If you hear nothing else I say tonight, hear this… Anyone who's responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America. There are over a thousand deaths every day, and over 70 thousand new cases every day. The expectation is another 200,000 Americans dead by the end of the year."

Trump: Vaccine within "a matter of weeks," he says.

Biden: "This is the same fellow who told you this would end by Easter. We're about to go into a dark winter, and he has no plan."

Trump: I don't think we're going to have a dark winter at all. Then Trump pumps up a scare about H1N1.

Then Trump started to ramble about Joe Biden living in a basement, and the wheels came off.

Biden: He says people are learning to live with it? They're learning to DIE with it. Because he's never said it's dangerous.

Trump: Excuse me, I take full responsibility. It's not my fault that it came here, it's China's fault. It's not Joe Biden's fault either, It's China's. They kept it from going in other parts of China. Nancy Pelosi. She was dancing on the streets in Chinatown.

Biden: I'm going to shut down the virus, not the country.

"These are businesses that are dying," Trump says, about restaurants in New York, citing the cost of plexiglass. Nothing about the people who are dying.