Bongo Cat is a simply-drawn yet adorable cat that plays the bongos, the keyboard, a marimba, or various other noisy instruments. Just bash the keys and enjoy!
Bongo Cat: perfectly simple online noise maker
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- cool
- music
- web
Moog limited-edition theremin
The theremin is 100 years old, and Moog's celebrating the anniversary with a limited-edition model that looks like a 20th-century conversation piece. Claravox Centennial is the most versatile Moog theremin in history. Switchable Traditional and Modern performance modes allow players to select between classic heterodyne analog oscillators and multimode DSP oscillators (sine, triangle, saw, wavetable)… READ THE REST
'Interstellar' theme played on the hydraulophone
James Hancock demonstrates the 12-jet diatonic hydraulophone at Stanford's school of music. Larger models allow for duets, like this rendition of "House of the Rising Sun." Image: YouTube / hydraulist READ THE REST
Learn how to play the kalimba in a half hour
The kalimba is one of the most beautiful-sounding portable instuments, and it's pretty easy to learn thanks to this handy lesson by Sound Adventurer. He recommends a 17-key kalimba like this beauty. Who knows, maybe in short order you will be good enough to head to the nearest rocky shore and play this little ditty:… READ THE REST
Check out 10 of the Boing Boing Store's most popular CBD products at up to 60% off
If you suffer from chronic pain, anxiety, sleep disorders or even something as insidious as cancer, you've undoubtedly heard of the effects of CBD. Or maybe you're a regular CBD user already who's often experimenting with better, more efficient means of receiving your dosage. Either way, the soothing effects of CBD may end up changing… READ THE REST
Learn how to effectively invest in stocks and cryptocurrency with these online classes
If you thought the fear and instability that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic unleashed on world financial markets would send investors scurrying for the sidelines, think again. In fact, the individual investor has jumped into this new economic landscape with both feet in 2020. Retail investors — everyday, non-professional stock traders — now account… READ THE REST
This field-tested light brings big illumination to your work site — along with a few surprises
Fix-it projects don't always fit to your schedule. In fact, it often feels like projects or even emergencies that require your attention often come at the worst possible moments. That's why it feels like every time there's a leaky pipe or a problem underneath a vehicle or a wild animal stuck underneath your house, it… READ THE REST