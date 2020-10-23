"Pixel Therapy" is a new podcast about marginalized people using video games to help their mental health

Pixel Therapy is a brand new podcast "where emotional intelligence is a critical stat." Every two weeks, hosts Spencer Icasiano and Jamie Siebenaler bring in a new guest to talk about the impact that video games have had on their lives, with a keen eye towards centering centering the experiences of queer folks, trans folks, people of color, disabled folks, and other marginalized players have with games.

Or, as they put it:

A gaming podcast that isn't necessarily for gamers, we believe that video games can serve as tools for understanding ourselves, each other, and the world around us— and we celebrate gaming in its many contexts: as a hobby; as an art form; as therapy. We have fun, we go deep, and we explore the love of games within a broader social and cultural context while challenging conventional notions of what it means to be a "gamer"— and who gets to call themselves one."

You can listen for free at Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Google Podcasts / Amazon Music / Overcast / Pocket Casts / etc.

Pixel Therapy