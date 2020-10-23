A maskless bus passenger expressed her displeasure at another rider by spraying him with her saliva, which prompted the target of her disdain to push her off the bus, causing her to land on the sidewalk in a heap. Watch the video here.
Spitting anti-masker unceremoniously removed from bus
- rat lickers
