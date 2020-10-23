Surprisingly good: A Pee-wee's Playhouse Halloween Special made by a kid and his family

The secret word of the day is "treat."

It's about time. Finally there's a Pee-wee's Playhouse Halloween special. I ain't even mad that it's unofficial, done by a kid and his family. While clearly low-budget, the attention to detail in Roosevelt's Playhouse Halloween Special is astounding and will be a real joy to watch for Pee-wee fans. And listen carefully, the real Pee-wee (yes, Paul Reubens) makes a fun cameo.

You might remember that the same kid, Roosevelt (aka "Me-wee"), starred in a scene-by-scene re-creation of Pee-wee's Big Adventure earlier this year.

See? I told you it was "treat."

(Pee-wee Herman)

screengrab via RoGo Bros