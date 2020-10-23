This guy got access to Tesla's Full Self Driving (FSD) beta. The display changed to an animation of what the Tesla saw, and the car was able to stay in the right-hand lane of residential streets without lane markers as well as make left and right turns.
This guy tries out Telsa's new full self-driving beta
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- self driving cars
- tesla
The coating on a Tesla's roof looks cool when wet
Teslas have UV coating on the roof, and when condensation or other moisture builds up, it turns an iridescent orange tint. Here's a closeup of how pretty it is: Image: YouTube / Dave M. READ THE REST
Details emerge after an honest Tesla employee thwarted a ransomware plot
Elon Musk confirmed last week that a Tesla employee reported a credible ransomware plot. The employee had been offered $1 million dollars to install the ransomware at their Giga Nevada facility, according to the FBI. Via Wired, which has excellent coverage of the details: Earlier this month, according to a recently unsealed criminal complaint, a… READ THE REST
Tesla Gigafactory worker in Nevada targeted by Russian in failed ransomware attack
"A worker in Gigafactory Nevada ended up turning down a $1 million incentive, working closely with the FBI, and thwarting a planned cybersecurity attack against the electric car maker." — Tesla blog post Billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday disclosed details that prosecutors hadn't involving "a 27-year-old Russian, an insider at an… READ THE REST
Check out 10 of the Boing Boing Store's most popular CBD products at up to 60% off
If you suffer from chronic pain, anxiety, sleep disorders or even something as insidious as cancer, you've undoubtedly heard of the effects of CBD. Or maybe you're a regular CBD user already who's often experimenting with better, more efficient means of receiving your dosage. Either way, the soothing effects of CBD may end up changing… READ THE REST
Learn how to effectively invest in stocks and cryptocurrency with these online classes
If you thought the fear and instability that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic unleashed on world financial markets would send investors scurrying for the sidelines, think again. In fact, the individual investor has jumped into this new economic landscape with both feet in 2020. Retail investors — everyday, non-professional stock traders — now account… READ THE REST
This field-tested light brings big illumination to your work site — along with a few surprises
Fix-it projects don't always fit to your schedule. In fact, it often feels like projects or even emergencies that require your attention often come at the worst possible moments. That's why it feels like every time there's a leaky pipe or a problem underneath a vehicle or a wild animal stuck underneath your house, it… READ THE REST